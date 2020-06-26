Foods That Help Slowdown or Mitigate Stress

Not only does stress impede your productivity, but it also impacts your mental and general health. People know stress is harmful, but just how harmful only a few are aware. Considering how many people suffer stress, every adult needs to know the effects of stress and ways to manage it – particularly using natural or traditional products. In Australia, 91% of people stress over one or more critical parts of their life. 86% of Chinese workers report feeling stress. Similar stats apply to other countries. Considering the high likelihood of feeling stress at some point in your life, we’ll discuss some foods and substances that will help you fight off stress.

● Foods Containing Selenium

A study found that selenium may help you maintain a healthy mood by reducing inflammation. Inflammation increases psychological disorder and mood swings. Selenium helps prevent cancer by its anti-carcinogenic functions, and it is one of the best antioxidants for managing cell damage. Selenium is mostly found in nuts, animal products, vegetables like mushroom and soybeans, and others. However, selenium should be consumed in recommended quantities, preferably 400 micrograms a day. A good source of selenium is the Brazilian nuts.

● Foods High in Omega-3

The fatty acid, Omega-3, is related strongly to the human body’s cognitive and mental health function. Omega-3 contains elements known to reduce inflammation and increases brain function. Examples of meals with Omega-3 are trout, herring, fatty fish, salmon, sardines, and more. A study found that eating salmon thrice a week reduces anxiety in men.

● Vitamin D foods

Researchers are increasingly convinced that vitamin D affects the mood in a way that reduces depression and anxiety. The Journal of Effective Disorders reported evidence that suggests vitamin D has a positive effect on depression. Other reports have similar conclusions on vitamin D concerning pregnant women and older adults. Another highly likely positive side to vitamin D is the improvement of seasonal disaffected disorder in winter. An excellent example of Vitamin-D-food is salmon, sardines, and egg yolks.

● Herbal Tea

To the body, feelings are as important as nutrients sometimes. It is a fact that drinking a warm cup of tea helps you relax. Research shows that seeping warm tea promotes feelings of interpersonal warmth and friendliness. Certain herbs can produce soothing effects, whether taken warm or cold.

Green tea is a good source of caffeine. Caffeine has both positive and negative effects and only becomes harmful when taken in large quantities or in the case of addiction. But a moderate dose should provide a jolt of energy that lighten your spirit and makes you feel like working.

● Dark Chocolate

Before a 2014 study that confirmed the suspicion that dark chocolates increase our ability to relax, experts believed that dark chocolates and cocoa do improve mood. It isn’t yet clear how dark chocolate helps the human mind, but it is known to contain high amounts of polyphenols, like flavonoids. A study found that flavonoids possibly reduce neuroinflammation, cell death in the brain, and improves blood circulation. The presence of tryptophan in chocolates also enhances neurotransmitters in the brain, which impacts our moods positively.

● Warm Milk

Using milk to get a better night’s sleep is a centuries-old tradition, and still works today. Sleepadvisor.org holds that sipping warm milk produces a relaxing effect on the body and psychology. Calcium is critical for bone growth and health, and can also reduce depression, as a study finds. Milk contains vitamin D, which, together with calcium, helps with muscle relaxation and stabilizes your mood. Foods with high calcium content include yogurt, cheese, canned salmon, sunflower seeds, and much more.

● Consuming Probiotic Foods

Probiotics are helpful bacteria that build a healthy gut system by eliminating or reducing harmful bacteria. Probiotics also boost your immune system and speed up the digestion and absorption of nutrients. Researchers found a direct correlation between gut health and mood disorders. Gut bacteria are found to produce molecules with neuroactive functions that improve your mood. You can get probiotics in food supplements that can cost up to $40 for a month’s supply. Probiotics are also present in natural foods – a better source than pills. A fermented yogurt known as kefir is one of the great sources of probiotics. You could also produce probiotics by growing a bacteria culture using cabbage juice.

● High Fiber-Content Foods

Foods high in fiber-content are suitable for the gut system and help slow down stress. A 2018 study found a strong correlation between increase intake of a high-fiber diet with reduced depression and stress. Fiber helps mitigate oxidative inflammation and stress, with the effect of reducing risks of cancer and other health conditions. You can find high fiber content in foods like beans, green peas, berries, almonds, and plenty of other greens.

Conclusion

Eating the correct diet helps mitigate vulnerabilities to most diseases, and improves our overall health. Many foods help us maintain healthy stress levels, which leads to higher productivity in the long run. Nutrition scientists are still adding to the list of stress-mitigating foods as research uncovers more. To learn all you need to know about stress and how to manage it, visit this website.